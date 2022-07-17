Manga publishers Shueisha and Viz Media go all out against piracy sites

Manga is all the rage these days. Much of it has to do with the ease of availability of the particular comic form around the world, something that traditionally has been restricted to Japan even a few years ago as well. However, with increased availability, there is something else that manga publishers are having to deal with. It is privacy and the scale of it has reached alarming proportions already, enough for some publishers to seek legal options to curb the same.

As TorrentFreak reported, manga publishers Shueisha and Viz Media have filed an application in a California district court and are seeking an order that would let them have access to ‘documents and statements for use in foreign legal processes.’ As per the application, the two publishers have singled out the services Manganelo and Manganato who they claim have been into distributing pirated manga content rampantly.

While Manganelo draws around 24 million visitors to its site every month, Manganato has taken things to an altogether new level given the around 180 million visits the site has played host to just in March 2022. That makes for an incredible figure considering that it far exceeds what The Pirate Bay and Fmovies together account for. For both sites, traffic emanating from the US make up the bulk with the rest from other countries such as the Philippines, Canada, and so on.

No wonder publishers Shueisha and Viz Media have singled them out in their crusade against manga piracy and are currently in the process of assimilation the information they need to bring both to book. Several attorneys are dealing with the case, which includes one each from Japan and Vietnam. However, it is not known if they are going to file a civil or a criminal case against the two sites though what is known is that none of the processes are mutually exclusive.

