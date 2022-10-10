Marvel is going to be releasing a number of new manga

A new hardcover manga is going to be released, celebrating Marvel’s best characters and stories! Although there are no new stories, the manga style makes a fresh note of these beloved characters. This will be the first time this art has been collected into a single volume. Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute comes out on July 18, 2023.

Marvel will also be releasing Spider Man Fake Red in June 2023. Yu is having a hard time at his new school, but his luck may have turned around when he finds one of Spider-Man’s suits in an alleyway. So he does what anyone would do, puts it on, and plays the hero. Clearly, no one told him that wearing a famous costume was a bad idea. Because it’s not long before some of Spider-Man’s iconic villains, and some new ones begin showing up. Yu understands he’s over his head, but the city needs someone to save it.

In 2003, Tsutomu Nihei connected with Marvel and Wolverine: SNIKT! Was born as a limited series, and now fans can enjoy the whole story in a limited edition paperback! It’s coming out on June 13, 2023, and fans of the Terminator franchise will enjoy it. Wolverine finds himself in a desolate wasteland in a new dimension. He must help the remaining humans defeat the robotic organisms. But can he keep his rage in check, or will he be a worse enemy? Watching Logan kick butt never gets old, and he’s more than capable of handling some aliens.

