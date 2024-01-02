Most Read Manga of 2023, According to Shonen Jump App

Last month, VIZ Media’s Shonen Jump revealed its Year in Review 2023, announcing the top 8 most-read manga on its platform. Shonen Jump app contains many titles published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan.

Here is the list of the most read series in 2023 by Shonen Jump readers:

Bleach Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Black Clover Jujutsu Kaisen One-Punch Man My Hero Academia Chainsaw Man One Piece

All of these titles double as some of the history’s top-selling manga. Even the lowest-selling manga on this list, Black Clover, sold a massive 19 million copies. Other Shueisha manga including Oshi no Ko may have stood a chance of making the list. But, as of December 2023, readers can read Oshi no Ko only on MANGA Plus.

Bleach and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba stand out as the only manga that have concluded publication. However, both are boosted by ongoing anime series, with the latest sequels set to arrive next year. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 recently dropped a new trailer, reintroducing important characters like Sosuke Aizen and Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck. Additionally, alongside the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc trailer, it was revealed that the first episode would be a one-hour special and that worldwide screenings of Season 3’s “Swordsmith Village Arc” Episode 11 and To the Hashira Training would also take place.

Overall, this indicates the Shonen Jump app’s most popular manga of 2023 as well as the most popular manga of 2023.