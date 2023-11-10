Netflix and World Maker Launches Anime Making Contest

Image credit: Animenewsnetwork

Netflix and World Maker have come together to launch a short anime film contest for interested people this coming Wednesday. Started back on July 12, the World Maker app is a storyboarding app that lets you create thumbnail layouts for manga. It also allows you to create thumbnails for movies, live-action shows, commercials, and more.

Born from Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+, World Maker helps you to create storyboards and manga titles even if you aren’t involved in drawing much. It’s quite popular among aspiring mangakas and people interested in the field.

Coming back to the contest, to participate, contestants should submit a storyboard of 10 minutes or less by creating it through World Maker. On winning, that contestant is likely to get a grand prize of 500,000 yen, which is equivalent to US$3,300. Also, Netflix will turn their storyboards into anime.

However, participants should come up with authentic illustrations and stories for the contests. It should be unique and should not appear in the commercial work earlier.

The World Maker application is easy to use. All you need to do is draft the page layouts and add the characters and other elements along with dialogue and effects. That’s it. You are done! Now, you can release the final results where users can comment and follow.

The World Maker app can translate the thumbnails into 17 languages. This includes English, Korean, Chinese, French, etc. That’s another reason why it has become increasingly popular among users.

Back in August, the World Maker app held a contest called the World Maker Manga Contest to create thumbnails. The last date for its application was October 1. The person who wins the contest will get 500,000 yen or US$3,300, and their manga will be illustrated by Taishi Tsutsui.

The app is also organizing a short film contest with TOHO. The winners will be getting a 500,000-yen or US$3,300 prize, and their storyboards will be converted into a live-action short film by TOHO. Currently, they are accepting applications, and the last date for its application is November 12.