Panini Launches Panini Manga in the UK

In a strategic move to diversify its publishing portfolio, Panini, the renowned European magazine distributor, has unveiled a groundbreaking new venture in the UK market — Panini Manga, the website BleedingCool reported. Renowned for holding exclusive rights to Marvel and Star Wars comic books across Europe, Panini is now stepping into the realm of Japanese manga, catering to the burgeoning demand for this captivating art form.

While Panini has long been associated with distributing popular Marvel titles, the launch of Panini Manga marks a significant departure as the company introduces a separate line dedicated solely to manga publications. This expansion comes in the wake of Panini’s successful manga ventures in countries like France, Argentina, and Brazil, indicating a strategic alignment with global trends in publishing.

The debut of Panini Manga at the MCM London Comics Con was met with enthusiastic reception, as attendees were treated to a preview of the forthcoming titles. Among the offerings were English translations of beloved Disney properties like “Kingdom Of Hearts” and “Lilo & Stitch,” presented in manga format and available for purchase at the event.

However, the unveiling of Panini Manga at MCM London Comics Con was just the beginning. Panini UK has hinted at a comprehensive lineup of manga titles set to be officially announced in the near future. This includes the highly anticipated translation of existing manga series into English, catering to readers not only in the UK but also across Europe.

Moreover, Panini’s foray into the world of manga extends beyond traditional print media, with plans to adapt popular Webtoon series into print productions. Titles such as “Cursed Princeless Club,” “Freaking Romance,” and “Everything Is Fine” are slated for publication, offering readers a diverse range of manga experiences.