Piccoma: World’s Most Successful Manga App

Piccoma, a manga app, has become one of the most successful platforms of 2023, beating even Shueisha and Kodansha’s official apps. Piccoma Manga Reader even surpasses the popular Manga Plus.

The massive success of Piccoma is largely attributed to Solo Leveling, one of the most popular manhwas ever. It focuses on hunters with magical power for fighting monsters from invading and harming humanity. So now, Piccoma is competing with biggest manga apps available on the market. The webtoon series has an anime airing on Crunchyroll and had a huge loyal fanbase way before an anime was announced. So, we can say that Solo Leveling is set to be the biggest anime of 2024.

Piccoma is a South Korean-owned app that avails the biggest manga and manhwa, including My Hero Academia, Boruto, and Kagurabachi. However, the app is largely focused on manhwa. Based on the revenue of global comic apps for the year 2023, Piccoma stands at the top, beating even Shonen Jump+, MANGA Plus, and K-Manga.

The Korea Economic Daily reports that Piccoma had the 17th highest sales in the world, making about $600 million, and was the 7th most lucrative among non-gaming platforms, being beaten out by giants such as Tiktok, YouTube, Tinder, Google One, Disney+, and HBO Max.

Piccoma is new to the West, where Shueisha and Kodansha’s series dominate. However, Piccoma has been available in French since 2021, and may soon expand into the English-speaking market, as directed by the app’s success. Its connection with other Kakao services (Daum Webtoon & KakaoPage) lets Piccoma corner the manhwa market.

If Piccoma’s incredible financial success can truly be attributed in great part to Solo Leveling, then this is proof that, with the boost given by the anime, Solo Leveling is really poised to become the next king of the industry.