Readers to Get New Shonen Jump Mangas from Rival Magazines

Manga lovers can expect a vast range of new Shonen Jump manga from other publishers. Well-known publishing company Shueisha will hold two face-to-face information and consultancy sessions on November 23 and December 2, 2023, and a Zoom event on December 3. In this session, mangas from other publishers will develop plots and ideas for serialization to editors.

During the seminar, writers will attend a 25-minute-long private session with editors and convey some exciting ideas and pitches to them. This ensures that none of the ideas get overheard or leaked by other writers participating in the same.

Note that the payscale will differ for the writers. The cost will be 18,700 yen minimum for a black-and-white page and 28,050 yen minimum for a colour page. The fees for the experienced writers, however, can be negotiated. If writers are interested, Shueisha will offer optional 1-year rolling exclusive contracts with higher pay (if the writer serializes work for that particular time frame).

The Weekly Shonen Jump, or Weekly Jump, is one of the longest-running magazines, with the first issue dating back to August 1, 1968. It’s known for featuring incredible reads like One Piece and My Hero Academia while also providing exposure to mangakas to show their skills.

The platform has come up with several initiatives to support the newcomers. Be it the MANGA Plus Creators submission platform for writers or Newcomer Awards; they have always done their best for manga efficiently. Now, with the new recruitment initiative, they cite the importance of current talent sourced from other magazines, too.

Not just that, for the rookie writers, it will undoubtedly be a golden opportunity to continue their career with the Shueisha. While it’s uncommon for established writers to switch to other magazines rather than the one they work for, there have been certain exceptions earlier, so it’s certainly possible. On the other hand, Shueisha is clear about the diversity it wants to provide for its readers.