Several manga box-sets now offered on a discount

Reading manga on an e-reader or other suitable device may have its own advantages though there is nothing like having the print version on hand. This helps create a feeling that is hard to describe in words. You get to touch the pages, the characters, and so on which simply can’t be replicated on an e-reader device. It’s like you get to develop a special bond with the characters, something that perhaps is possible with only the print versions of the book.
That said, print versions of manga can be quite costly. Add to that the long-running series which can add to the cost substantially. Fortunately, many of the manga box-sets are now being offered at a discount, the details of which are mentioned below.
- Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set – now $229.63 (down from $375)
- Attack On Titan Season 1 Part 1 Box Set – now $50.95 (down from $69.99)
- Battle Angel Alita Deluxe Box Set – now $192.80 (down from $300)
- Bleach Box Set 1 – now $205.25 (down from $340)
- Bleach Box Set 2 – now $258.50 (down from $430)
- Bleach Box Set 3 – now $250.90 (down from $420)
- Chainsaw Man Box Set – now $99 (down from $175)
- Claymore Complete Box Set – now $254.25 (down from $430)
- Death Note Box Set – now $114 (down from $210)
- Demon Slayer Complete Box Set – now $149 (down from $370)
- Dragon Ball Complete Box Set – now $140.48 (down from $255)
- Dragon Ball Z Complete Box Set – now $218.75 (down from $420)
- Fullmetal Alchemist Complete Box Set – now $238.87 (down from $430)
- My Hero Academia Box Set 1 – now $165 (down from $320)
- One Piece Box Set 1 – now $237.80 (down from $370)
- One Piece Box Set 2 – now $237.80 (down from $370)
- One Piece Box Set 3 – now $200.63 (down from $385)
- One Piece Box Set 4 – now $199 (down from $320)
- Ouran High School Host Club Box Set – now $174.80 (down from $290)
- Princess Jellyfish Complete Box Set – now $245.37 (down from $450)
- The Promised Neverland Complete Box Set – now $205.75 (down from $320)
- Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Box Set Volume 1 – now $125.11 (down from $180.99)
- Tokyo Ghoul Complete Box Set – now $170.99 (down from $285)
- Wotakoi: Love Is Hard For Otaku Complete Box Set – now $144.95 (down from $250)
One thing to keep in mind is that the box-sets will ship only in Australia and New Zealand.
