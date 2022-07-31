Shonen Jump+ will get simultaneous English Releases in 2023

Shonen Jump+ plans on releasing all digital manga simultaneously from Japan to English starting in early 2023. This will take place in their MANGA Plus app for Android and iOS, which is geared towards English readers. Currently the app is being used by 5 million people on a monthly basis.

Shueisha is a Japanese company known for the Jump line of magazines, including Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump SQ, V Jump, Weekly Young Jump, Grand Jump, and Ultra Jump. They also own Viz Media, which publishes and distributes manga for North American audiences, is the largest distributor of graphic novels in North America, and distributes anime and other forms of Japanese media. The Jump line of magazines has brought forth many popular series, including Spy X Family, Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball, Naruto, Slam Dunk, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many more.

This latest news was announced during Jump no Mirai 2022, an online event discussing the future of Jump magazines. The focus on this particular discussion was making hit manga overseas as it is in Japan. Another goal for this addition to MANGA Plus is to make it an integral part of Weekly Shonen Jump. The company predicted that the overseas manga market will be critical to growing the manga industry.



