Top 10 anime & manga moments in 2023

Fans of manga and anime have been treated to an exhilarating ride over the past few years, and 2023 has only continued the trend, proving to be another powerhouse year for the industry. With a plethora of new anime announcements and significant strides in manga, the medium has witnessed numerous viral moments that are bound to etch themselves into the collective memory of enthusiasts for a long time to come. Here are 10 of the best manga moments of the past year as revealed by Screen Rant.

10. Boruto Enters Its Second Half

Created by Masashi Kishimoto & Ukyo Kodachi

Since the inaugural chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, enthusiasts have eagerly looking forward to the anticipated time jump, propelling us into an era where an adult Boruto confronts Kawaki. After a patient six-year wait, the momentous occasion arrived with the commencement of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex serialization. Unfolding three years beyond the initial narrative, this sequel witnesses the transformative evolution of familiar faces, especially the formidable growth of Boruto himself. Amidst the introduction of fresh adversaries and the resurgence of familiar figures, the impending climactic showdown looms, promising a potential upheaval of everything cherished by Naruto aficionados.

9. Hunter X Hunter’s Possible Ending Revealed By The Creator

Created by Yoshihiro Togashi

Yoshihiro Togashi’s ongoing health battles have cast shadows over Hunter X Hunter, leading to several hiatuses, including a notable four-year hiatus. Fearing that time might slip away before he could conclude the manga, Togashi opted to unveil one of the potential endings—a glimpse into a future where Gon has achieved greatness as a hunter. The narrative shifts its focus to Gon’s granddaughter, burdened by her grandfather’s legacy yet yearning for a life of stability, a stark departure from Gon’s tumultuous journey.

Interestingly, this envisioned conclusion is one Togashi has since set aside, a disclosure made in the unlikely event he couldn’t see the story through. Fortunately, recent updates on Togashi’s health suggest an improvement, and his preferred ending remains shrouded in mystery. Fans can only hold onto hope that Togashi will guide Hunter X Hunter to its ultimate conclusion.

8. Attack On Titan Comes To An End

Produced by WIT Studio & MAPPA, based on the manga by Hajime Isayama

Embarking on its journey in 2011, Attack On Titan swiftly ascended to the ranks of the greatest anime of all time. The concluding episodes underwent substantial extensions by Mappa, granting ample time to absorb the farewell of this masterpiece. Even with the luxury of processing the ending of an era, the series finale proved to be a poignant experience for those who had been there since its inception. The culmination of Attack on Titan was a testament to over a decade of unwavering dedication, with countless individuals pouring their hearts into perfecting every frame.

The last episode seamlessly tied together the threads of an epic narrative, blending breathtaking animation with a compelling story. The saga of a boy’s relentless pursuit of freedom has left an indelible mark on the hearts of anime enthusiasts, destined to be cherished for many, many years to come.

7. The Dragon Ball Franchise Receives A New Project

Produced by Toei Animation, based on the manga by Akira Toriyama

Breaking the silence that enveloped the Dragon Ball franchise for an extended period, a breath of excitement swept in with the revelation of a brand new anime set to debut in October 2024—Dragon Ball DAIMA. The announcement, unveiled at the 2023 New York Comic Con, left fans in a state of both shock and exhilaration.

This original series promises a rejuvenated visual aesthetic, presenting Goku and other beloved characters in a new light not witnessed in four decades. Boasting an extraordinary team behind its creation, with meticulous oversight from the visionary Akira Toriyama himself, Dragon Ball DAIMA is poised to make a triumphant return, marking the franchise’s 40th anniversary. The anticipation is high, and 2024 holds the promise of this new project dominating the anime scene.

6. Naruto Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

Produced by Studio Pierrot, based on the manga by Masashi Kishimoto

More than seven years since bidding farewell, Naruto made an unexpected reappearance with the announcement of four new original episodes, a fitting tribute to celebrate the anime’s 20th anniversary. The revelation was akin to music for fans’ ears, reigniting the flame of one of the most iconic anime sagas in history, even if only for a brief encore. However, the anticipated September release date became a tale of delay, as the episodes were held back to ensure an elevated standard of production quality.

The current release date remains elusive, shrouded in uncertainty, but the arrival of these episodes is a matter of when, not if. Leveraging advancements in animation technology, these installments will rewind the clock, settling the narrative before the era of Naruto Shippuden. A nostalgic journey awaits fans, stirring sentiments for the original series that left an indelible mark on the anime landscape.

5. Blue Lock Dominates 2023

By Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

Blue Lock emerged as the sports anime sensation of its time, garnering acclaim comparable to the likes of Haikyuu!! It soared to unprecedented heights by dethroning heavyweights such as One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, securing its position as the best-selling manga of 2023. This historic achievement marked the first instance in two decades that a non-Shonen Jump manga claimed the coveted top spot, underscoring the competitive landscape beyond the confines of a single publisher.

Bolstered by the release of its widely acclaimed anime adaptation and the fervor surrounding the 2022 World Cup, Blue Lock experienced a surge that propelled it past even the most revered manga of all time. This triumph stands as a testament to the enduring vitality of the sports shonen genre, affirming its continued resonance with audiences.

4. One Piece Gets An Anime Remake

Produced by WIT Studio, based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda

In a stunning revelation at this year’s bustling Jump Festa, the most significant bombshell was the announcement of a One Piece remake. Helmed by Netflix and animated by the acclaimed Wit Studio, this ambitious undertaking aims to elevate the original anime to new heights, addressing and rectifying the lingering issues that have plagued it. Building on the momentum generated by the successful One Piece Live Action series, the streaming giant has wagered big on revitalizing one of the most beloved anime of all time.

Fans, eager to witness the adventures of the Straw Hat crew in a revamped light, must exercise patience as the project is still in its nascent stages of production. The promise of a reimagined One Piece adds an extra layer of anticipation to the anime landscape, leaving enthusiasts eager for the eventual return of this iconic tale.

3. Jujutsu Kaisen Kills Off Its Most Popular Character

Created by Gege Akutami

As the Shinjuku Showdown arc hurtled towards its zenith, it brought forth the most electrifying clash in the series—an epic showdown between Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna. The crescendo of this visceral battle, marked by destructive force and brutal engagements, unfolded with both combatants sustaining fatal blows. In a shocking twist, Sukuna emerged as the victor, vanquishing the most formidable sorcerer ever known.

Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its penchant for character mortality, once again lived up to its reputation, delivering a blow that resonated deeply with fans. The unexpected demise of Gojo Satoru left thousands in disbelief, prompting a wave of mourning that transcended the fictional realm. The impact was so profound that dedicated fans organized a memorial service, a testament to the emotional investment this series instills in its audience.

2. Luffy Attains His Peak

Produced by Toei Animation, based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda

The much-anticipated Gear 5 made its grand debut in the climactic final showdown between Luffy and Kaido, marking a pivotal moment in the series. Despite the revelation of this transformation in the manga, the excitement surrounding its animated premiere was palpable. The global fervor reached unprecedented levels with multiple screenings, a dedicated showcasing by Toei Animation, and Tokyo adorned with posters depicting this monumental event. Such was the hype that it even crashed the Crunchyroll servers, a testament to the colossal anticipation built around this episode.

The animated spectacle did not disappoint, featuring whimsical sound effects and awe-inspiring moves that flawlessly conveyed the ludicrous power Luffy had attained. It validated the fans’ belief that Gear 5 was tailor-made for the animated medium, surpassing expectations. With this newfound strength, Luffy’s journey propels forward, bringing him closer than ever to the coveted title of Pirate King. The echoes of Gear 5’s introduction will undoubtedly resonate in the annals of anime history.

1. The Boy And The Heron Sets Multiple Precedents

Produced by Studio Ghibli

The long-awaited return of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli was met with resounding applause as The Boy and The Heron graced the screens after a decade-long hiatus. The patience of fans was richly rewarded, as the film not only made history as the first anime movie to win a Golden Globe but also dominated the box office in its opening weekend. The cinematic masterpiece garnered universal acclaim from audiences and critics alike, swiftly earning its place as an icon in the anime industry.

The film’s unique low-profile marketing strategy, coupled with the allure of being potentially Miyazaki’s final work (even though the director later clarified he hasn’t retired), added to the mystique surrounding The Boy and the Heron. Its undeniable quality, marking one of the finest Ghibli productions in years, propelled it to become one of the biggest successes in recent anime history, standing out as a definitive highlight of 2023.