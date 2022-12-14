Viz increases price of Shonen Jump Subscription

Viz Media has announced that they are increasing the price of the English version of their Shonen Jump subscription. They are doubling it from $1.99 per month to 2.99 per month starting in January 2023. The company is also not accepting PAYPAL anymore to pay for the subscription. Viz launched its Shonen Jump service in December 2018, which offers simultaneous publishing of serialized manga from Shueisha ‘s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, as well as a selection from the Shonen Jump+ online manga service, the Jump SQ. magazine, and catalog manga.

Shonen Jump is worth it, even with the subscription increase. You can read digital manga on their website, through the web-reader, and also their dedicated apps for Android or iOS. There are 15,000+ manga chapters available to read, in both front-list and backlist titles, so you can start reading popular manga from the very beginning.

