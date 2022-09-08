Webtoon Sales in Japan Crosses 10 Billion Yen in August

Naver said it sold more than 10 billion yen – about $69.8 million – worth of webtoons and e-books in Japan in August. As the publication Korea JoongAng Daily reported, this makes for a significant development considering that this is the first time that Naver’s e-book and webtoon sales have crossed the 10 billion yen mark. The company’s surge in revenue is being attributed to the Japanese webtoon service, Line Manga, and eBookJapan, the e-book service that Naver acquired in March this year.

Both Line Manga and eBookJapan are operated by Line Digital Frontier which happens to be a Japanese subsidiary of Naver Webtoon where Webtoon Entertainment has a 70 percent stake with the remaining 30 percent owned by Naver Webtoon. Webtoon Entertainment happens to be the subsidiary of Naver webtoon which again is a Webtoon Entertainment subsidiary.

The company said the various promotional events led to an increase in sales with Korean webtoons such as Marry My Husband, Viral Hit, and Teenage Mercenary being among the most sought after.

The company further stated they are banking on ‘the synergy between Line Manga and eBookJapan’ to further consolidate its position as one of the leading digital comics platforms in the world.