First Look at the Onyx Boox Go 6 e-reader

The Onyx Boox Go 6 has been available for purchase for the past month, and this dedicated e-reader has a few compelling points. The brand-new E INK Carta 1300 e-paper display should increase overall performance and page-turn speed. Google Android 111 is the operating system and has full access to the Google Play Store. It is available for $149.99 and comes with a free case.

The Onyx Boox Go 6 features a 6-inch HD Carta 1300. This is a dedicated e-reader with no note-taking functionality and only a black-and-white display. The resolution is 1448×1072 with 300 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. It has both warm and excellent lighting. The colour scheme of the e-reader is piano black on the front and back.

Underneath the hood is a 2.0 GHz Octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. If this is not enough, there is also an SD card slot. Thanks to Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), you can surf the web and install apps, and it has Bluetooth 5.0 for listening to audiobooks, music, and podcasts. Talk to your friends on Discord or WhatsApp with the built-in microphone. A USB-C port transfers and charges data, and a 1,500mAh Li-ion Polymer battery powers the GO 6. The dimensions are 148*108*6.8mm (5.8″ x 4.3″ x 0.27″) and weighs 146g (5.15oz).

The Go 6 runs Android 11 and has access to the Play Store. This provides users with all the leading reading apps or anything else they want to install. The Amazon Kindle app is optimized for Boox, so you will not encounter page-turn animations. If you would like to sideload your content into the stock reading app, it supports PDF, CAJ, DJVU, CBR, CBZ, EPUB, EPUB3, AZW3, MOBI, TXT, DOC, DOCX, FB2, CHM, RTF, HTML, ZIP, PRC, PPT, PPTX.