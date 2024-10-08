Reese Witherspoon to write thriller with Harlan Coben

Reese Witherspoon is expanding her trailblazing career by co-writing her first thriller novel with Harlan Coben, set for release in fall 2025. Known for her achievements as an Oscar-winning actor, director, and producer, Witherspoon has been a champion for women’s stories through her production company, Hello Sunshine.

On her new venture into fiction, she shared, “I’m beyond excited… as a massive fan of Harlan’s work, I can’t believe he agreed to co-author a novel with me!” This project adds author to her impressive list of accomplishments.

Although there is no direct mention of Reese Witherspoon’s book club being involved in this project, since her book club is known for spotlighting gripping narratives, it’s possible that this project could become a feature. Witherspoon’s book club has already played a major role in highlighting popular reads, and given her personal excitement for the thriller genre, it wouldn’t be surprising if she shared updates or features through her book club channels once the novel is closer to release.