First Look at the Onyx Boox Mira Pro 25 Inch E INK Monitor

The Onyx Boox Mira Pro is their first large screen E INK monitor and we finally have one in our studio to bring you a first look. It is designed very well and has a full aluminum body that is sliver. It has a number of ports for all your devices, such as Laptop, Macbook, PC or MAC. It has a display port, HDMI, Mini HDMI and USB-C, so it can directly connect up to your computers video card and can display content in 2k resolution.

The Onyx Boox Mira Pro is a new 25 inch E INK monitor with a resolution of 3200×180 and 145 PPI. It is equipped with Aragonite’s self-developed BSR super refresh technology, with a screen-to-body ratio of 85%. It adopts an all-aluminum alloy body and supports horizontal and vertical rotation at 16:9 aspect ratio. It has 2K resolution and will be easy on the eyes. It has a front-lit display and color temperature system, so it is easy to use it during the day or night. There is a pair of stereo speakers on it, which is great if you don’t have external speakers.

In terms of design it is very clean, there are no buttons on the front of the device and has a ton of connectivity for all of your computers at home. It has an HDMI, Mini HDMI, Display Port and USB-C. There are a myriad of operating systems it supports, such as Windows 11, Windows 10, MAC OS, Android and Linux. It comes with a stand that can be swiveled from portrait to landscape mode, of course it supports VESA 75 mounts too.

This monitor can be used for your primary or secondary display. It can also be used as your computers primary display and also a secondary display for your laptop and you can easily switch between them. There no button on the front of it, but there are 3 on the side. One is used for engaging in a full page refresh and the front of the monitor and the other to engage in four different speed modes. Normal mode is ideal for your everyday tasks, text will have high resolution and ditto with pictures. Text mode is excellent if you are reading books on your computer, surfing the web or programming. Video mode is what you want if you are going to be watching YouTube videos and Slideshow mode is good for Microsoft PowerPoint.

I think the Mira Pro looks and performs better than the Dasung 253. I think the industrial design is way better and the performance modes are really good, no matter what your daily tasks entail. If you can’t really work on a normal LCD/LED or OLED PC monitor, this one is ideal since it is easy on the eyes, thanks to the e-paper display. It retails for $1799.99 and is available from the Good e-Reader Store.





