First look at the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra Color – Kaleido 3 e-note

The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C is the first Kaleido 3 colour e-paper e-reader and digital note-taking device that Onyx has ever released. This product has a lot of things going for it that are sure to impress. The black and white PPI on it is 300 PPI, which is impressive for a 10.3-inch display; only the Amazon Kindle and Bigme InkNote Color+ have this type of resolution. Onyx also employs 256 levels of grayscale instead of the typical 16 levels found on most e-paper devices. The Color PPI of the Onyx is 150, and it can display close to 5,000 different colours. The Tab Ultra C is shipping out in the first couple of weeks of May for $599.99 and can be ordered from the Good e-Reader Store.

There are a couple of compelling reasons to purchase this Kaleido 3 offering. Onyx frequently releases firmware updates, introducing new features, bug fixes and general quality-of-life enhancements. Recently, the company added support for Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Baidu Cloud, NutStore, and other third-party cloud storage that supports the WebDAV protocol, such as NextCloud. Another cool feature is text notes, a new word processor for typing text. Comprehensive format settings such as font style, size, spacing, and more allow you to easily insert links, images, and attachments and even record meetings while taking text notes. Whether creating a work report, a meeting minute, or a reading note, it empowers you to write like a pro. Onyx has also added work profiles to separate your work and personal life. Like an app cloner, it allows you to duplicate installed apps on your device and log in with different accounts in the same app. This feature lets you easily switch between your personal and work profiles, ensuring your data remains organized and secure.

The other main reason to buy this is due to it having Android 11 and full access to the Google Play Store. This turns your colour e-note into a productivity machine and ebook reader. Comics, magazines, replica newspapers, webtoons, and other content will look glorious on the large display. It also has an SD card to offload all your apps and sideloaded content; it supports up to 1TB.

The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C features a 10.3-inch E INK Kaleido 3 e-paper screen, and it uses the latest generation E INK Carta 1200 panel, which should keep things snappy. The B/W: 2480 x 1860 (300 PPI) Color: 1240 x 930 (150 at PP). The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. It has a warm and cool light system, allowing users to read in low-light environments or at night.

Underneath the hood are a Qualcomm Advanced Octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is more storage found on most e-notes or e-readers currently on the market. Moreover, it has an SD card with an additional 1TB of storage. There is a G-sensor for Auto Rotation, making it easy to flip from portrait mode to landscape mode. Landscape works well for split screen view or using the optional keyboard to write using the new Onyx Writing tool. On the rear of the device is a 16MP Rear Camera with OCR. The power button is used for putting the device to sleep, but it also has a fingerprint scanner for added security. USB-C is used to transfer data to your Tab C and also for charging. Dual speakers will provide ample audio for playing games, listening to music, audiobooks or podcasts. It also has Bluetooth for wireless headphones or earbuds if it’s late and you want to avoid blasting the speakers. Power is provided by the 6,300mAh Li-ion Polymer battery, which should be suitable for a couple of weeks. The dimensions are 225 x 184.5 x 6.7 mm and weigh 480g.



