How Onyx Boox e-notes can help you keep your new year’s resolutions

All the excitement of starting a new year is almost nonexistent as we approach the end of February. Onyx Boox, however, has sounded an alarm and said this might be our last chance if we still wish to hang on with the resolutions made before the start of the new year. The company cited a research study that has revealed 23 percent give up on their new year resolutions within the first week itself, while almost half, or 43 percent, to be specific, tend to give up by the end of February. The company has also shared a few tips, which it said will help individuals to continue with the goals they have set for themselves for the rest of the year.

Could you be clear with your objectives?

First, you’ll need to understand what you’d like to achieve clearly. Please ensure those follow the SMART criteria, which stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-bound. Once that is done, you will be better off writing those down. Here, you can make good of the Onyx Boox e-note device. Write down your objective in the Notes app that all Onyx Boox e-notes – Onyx Boox Tab Ultra or Note Air 2 are the more popular ones – come pre-installed with.

As the company stated, being more specific here can be more beneficial. It’s like, “I will read four books about history and social science as bedtime reading by the end of February” is better in terms of clarity than stating, “I will read four books this month.”

Create a roadmap

After you have set your goals, the next step for you to do will be to create a detailed roadmap toward achieving those. This can be done using any of the templates that you find most relevant. For instance, the Notes app has several pre-defined templates, while several more can be accessed from the cloud. You can also create your templates or import them if you want. Either way, you have plenty of options for writing down how you wish to achieve your goals.

Keeping track of your progress

Now comes what can be described as the most challenging portion of the entire endeavour. After all, it is here that you have to walk the talk and do what you have professed. However, things will be easier if you keep track of your progress. This way, you will know how much progress you have made and how much remains to be done. One excellent way of doing this, as Onyx Boox stated, is to use the PDF planner in NeoReader, which allows users to jot down right on the document itself. You should find it convenient to keep track of your progress.

Share with others

Achieving something is worth sharing. It is a different feeling, a sense of satisfaction, all forming the foundation for your next goal to be completed. Sharing it with others can be fun too. You can do so easily with the Notes and the NeoReader app so that others in your social circle will know of your progress.

Could you keep a summary of your achievements?

You can use your Boox device to keep a tab on the goals you have set in the past and your performance. This way, you will know how good or bad you are getting in achieving your goals. This also helps in charting your future course of action.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. The motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot, and I’ll likely make a film sometime in the future.