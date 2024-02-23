Introducing Onyx Boox Kant 2 e-reader

The Kant 2, a new e-reader from Onyx Boox that has a smartphone form factor. It comes with a 6.13-inch E Ink Carta Plus monochrome display having a 2:1 aspect ratio. The display has a resolution of 824 x 1648 pixels and supports 16 shades of gray. The display is capacitive touchscreen enabled and boasts multi-touch support, all of which adds to superior user convenience. There is also, what the company refers to as the Moon Light 2 backlight which allows for perfect ease in reading even during night.

Making up the core of the e-reader is a 2Ghz quad-core processor that is coupled with 2 gigs of memory along with 32 gigs of native storage. There is also a microSD card slot available should you need more storage onboard. Wireless connectivity options available include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi while there also is a USB-C port for wired connectivity and charging the device. Also, while still on charging, it’s a 3950 mAh battery that keeps the e-reader going.

Onyx Boox said the Kant 2 is splash-resistant. It runs Android 11 which should make it familiar to first-time users. There is a microphone and a speaker built into the device which means it can be used for listening to audiobooks as well. Other features of the Kant 2 include auto-rotate so that the display orientation changes automatically as you rotate the device. There is a built-in flashlight too but no camera onboard. It supports several e-book and audiobook formats and comes with a built-in dictionary as well.

A nice thing with the Kant 2 is that the display has a layer of protective ONYX aluminosilicate glass on top for enhanced protection. The glass sits flush with the bezels and does not need the attachment of an additional protective glass cover on top. It being an Android device, you can also install third-party applications of your choice. It otherwise comes pre-loaded with the RuStore application store that has thousands of apps to offer.

The Kent 2 right now is only available in Russia and it is not known if it will see an international launch.