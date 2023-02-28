New Leaf 2 e-reader in Light Feather White and 64GB storage set for launch soon

Onyx Boox is all set to launch a new Leaf 2 e-reader variant, one that sports a shade of white. The company is calling it ‘Light Feather White’ while there is also going to be a gift box comprising of books that would accompany the e-reader. The box again is done up in a shade of brilliant orange which makes a nice contrast with the white shade of the Leaf 2 e-reader. It is not known though what the new Leaf 2 will cost though analysts expect it to be priced higher than the black version of the same. For reference, the black Leaf 2 is priced $199.99.

Coming to specs, the new Leaf 2 will have the same 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300 dpi (1680 x 1264) resolution. Processing is going to be taken care of by a Qualcomm CPU rated at 2.0 GHz. There is going to be 2 gigs of memory onboard though storage is going to be double at 64 GB, it being further expandable to 512 GB via external memory cards. The e-reader runs Android 11 out of the box. Connectivity options include 2.4G Wi-Fi and dual frequency 5G.

Other features of the Leaf 2 include a physical power button and page-turning buttons. There is also a microphone on board as is an integrated speaker. Power comes from a 2000 mAh battery and gets recharged via a Type C port. The e-reader measures 6.6 mm in thickness and weighs 180 grams.

