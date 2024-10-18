New Onyx Boox Poke 6 and Poke 6S e-Readers on Pre-Order in China

The Onyx Boox Poke 6 series of e-readers are here, both of which are currently available for pre-order via Jing Dong, ITHome reported. The Poke 6 series comprises two e-readers, the Poke 6 itself and the Poke 6S. Both the models come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processors that ensure top-notch performance. Boox is claiming a massive 80 percent performance increment over its predecessor.

The company is claiming files of even 2 GB in size open instantly. Both models also feature 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage. Plus, you can add another 1 TB of storage via external memory cards. That ensures plenty of space for your e-books and audiobooks. Both models come with a 1500 mAh battery and run Android 11 out of the box.

The real difference between the two lies in the e-paper display both come with. While the Poke 6 features the latest E Ink Carta 1300 display, the Poke 6S has a Carta 1200 display to flaunt. The Poke 6 display has a 300 PPI, 1448 x 1072 pixels display while the Poke 6S display has a slightly inferior 212 PPI, 1024 x 758 pixels display.

The Poke 6 also boasts a 27 percent better response speed and 20 percent contrast improvement thanks to the Carta 1300 display it comes with. The Poke 6S with its Carta 1200 display offers a 20 percent and 15 percent improvement in response times and contrast settings.

Color options the e-readers come with include Black and White. That said, the Poke 6 Black version comes with a micro crystal etched tempered glass cover that ensures better clarity while reducing glare. The White shaded Poke 6 along with both the Black and White shades of the Poke 6S have a concave screen design.

Otherwise, both the e-readers have integrated microphones. Wireless connectivity for both is also the same – Wi-Fi 2.4G & 5G and Bluetooth 5.0. Both models come with a Type C port for wired data transfers as well as for charging the battery. However, the Poke 6S, at 140 grams is a tad bit lighter than the Poke 6 which weighs 145 grams.

The Poke 6 and Poke 6S are currently available for introductory prices of 1099 yuan (USD 154.27) and 899 yuan (USD 126.19) respectively. Pre-orders can be placed at Jing Dong. These obviously are domestic only releases and will not see the light of day internationally.