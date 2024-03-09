Good e-Reader

Onyx BOOX Anniversary Sale is here

Onyx Boox has announced the commencement of its Anniversary Sale. This will lead to discounts on any purchases made in the main shop and the Euro shop. Discounts available include $20 or $50 on all orders above $300 and $600 respectively. The sale runs from March 8th till March 24th. To avail of the $20 discount, you need to apply the code BOOX20 while the discount code to avail of the $50 discount is BOOX50.

The discount is going to be applicable on Onyx Boox devices, including the Note Air3 series, Tab Ultra C Pro, and the Palma. The Note Air3 series comprises of the Note Air 3 and its colored version, the Note Air 3C. Both come powered by a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor along with 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage.

The Note Air 3 and the 3C both come with 10.3-inch displays, the only difference being that it is a monochrome display for the Note Air 3 while 3C comes with a Kaleido 3 panel. A 3700 mAh battery keeps both tablets going. Both tablets run Android 12.

The Tab Ultra C Pro is understandably the more up-market version and comes with a more powerful 2.8 GHz octa-core processor. It offers 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage while providing the juice is a 4600 mAh battery It features a Kaleido 3 panel that benefits from the Boox Super Refresh tech. It too runs Android 12.

The Palma, on the other hand, comes with a 6.13-inch e-paper display and can be the pocketable e-reader that you might have been looking for. With an octa-core processor along with 6 GB + 128 GB memory storage configuration, it isn’t a slouch either, more so thanks to the Boox Super Refresh tech that it comes with.

