Onyx Boox announces Poke 4 and Poke 4S e-Readers

Onyx Boox has just announced two entry level e-readers that do not have any note taking functionality. They are are designed purely to read digital content, such as books, comics, and manga. These devices have have Google Android 11 and full access to the Google Play Store, so users can download millions of paid and free apps. Pricing and release date have not been confirmed.

The Onyx Boox Poke 4 features a 6 inch E INK Carta HD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1448×1072 and 300 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. There are 64 levels of cold and warm two-color DC front light. The body of this unit is blue with a strip of black that surrounds the bezel.

Underneath the hood is a Quad Core 2.0GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is no SD card to enhance the storage further. It supports 2.4G&5G dual-band WIFI and Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing wireless headphones or earbuds to listen to audiobooks, music or podcasts. It is powered by a 1500mAh battery and the dimensions are 153mmX109mmX6.8mm and weighs 150g. It is running Google Android 11 and has Google Play.

The Onyx Boox Poke 4S is going to be the more affordable option and have a cheaper price. It features a 6 inch E INK Carta HD touchscreen display with 212 PPI. There are 64 levels of cold and warm two-color DC front light. The body of this unit is blue with a strip of black that surrounds the bezel. Underneath the hood is a Quad Core 2.0GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It has 2.4G&5G dual-band WIFI and Bluetooth 5.0. It is powered by a 1500mAh battery and the dimensions are 153mm*109mmx7.1mm and weighs 150g. This unit is also running Android 11 and has Google Play.



