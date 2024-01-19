Onyx Boox conferred Best Seller of E Ink Color Products in 2023 by E Ink Holdings

Onyx Boox has been adjudged as the Best Seller of E Ink Color Products in 2023 by E Ink Holdings. The feat can be considered as a testament to the huge strides that Boox has made when it comes to launching E Ink devices and products. It has been in existence since 2008 and has launched scores of E Ink devices for more than a decade. Though it started out by focusing almost exclusively on the domestic market initially, it has since been catering to the international market as well with much zeal.

In fact, Boox is easily among the most prominent Chinese companies that offer quality E Ink devices to international buyers. One of the inherent positives of Boox devices, apart from those conforming to exceptional quality standards, is that they don’t keep you tied to a specific ecosystem. So, unlike the likes of the Kindle or the Kobo, the Boox devices come loaded with an Android open system and hence you can always have the apps you need via the Play Store.

As already stated, the company has a diverse range of E Ink devices to offer which includes the likes of e-readers or e-notes. Among the company’s most recent launches include the Note Air 3C and the Note Air 3. Of the two, while the Air 3C sports a Kaleido 3 display, the Note Air 3 can be considered a slightly stripped-down version with a monochrome display with having 227 PPI resolution. Clearly, the Note Air 3 is aimed at the more budget-conscious buyers while the 3C version is a more up-market offering.

Thrilled to share that we’ve been crowned the Best Seller of E Ink Color Products in 2023 by E Ink Holidings. A massive shoutout to our amazing fans for their unwavering support and a huge thanks to E Ink for the fantastic partnership. Together, we are shaping the colorful… pic.twitter.com/spPkJILtWh — BOOX (@OnyxBoox) January 17, 2024

The Palma is also another incredibly popular device that the company offers, with its biggest appeal being its smartphone-like size. However, the thing to keep in mind is that the Palma is strictly an e-reader device and not a smartphone. This apart, the company also offers the Poke5 and the Page e-reader.

E Ink Android tablets Boox has to offer include the Tab X, and the Tab Ultra range comprising of the Tab Ultra C Pro, Tab Ultra C, and the Tab Ultra. It also offers the Tab Mini C for those who prefer a smaller form factor.

The Boox Note series of tablets include the Note Air 3C, the Note Air 3, and the Note Air 2 series.