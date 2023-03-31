Onyx Boox created a brand-new word processor

Onyx Boox is releasing a new firmware update for their latest e-readers and e-notes. They have created a brand-new word processor specifically for typing text. Comprehensive format settings such as font style, size, spacing, and more allow you to easily insert links, images, and attachments and even record meetings while taking text notes. Whether creating a work report, a meeting minute, or a reading note, it empowers you to write like a pro.

Onyx has also made changes to its Cloud Storage partners. With the latest firmware, you can seamlessly integrate your preferred third-party cloud storage to minimize the consumption of power and CPU usage consumption without additional third-party cloud storage apps. After binding, you can access and download your ebooks and files, sync your reading data, and back up your notes to the cloud quickly and conveniently. There is support integration with Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Baidu Cloud, NutStore, and other third-party cloud storage that supports the WebDAV protocol, such as NextCloud.

Word Profiles are a way you can balance your personal and work life and add in separation. Like an app cloner, it allows you to duplicate installed apps on your device and log in with different accounts in the same app. This feature lets you easily switch between your personal and work profiles, ensuring your data remains organized and secure. You can also create links in notes now too.

If you have an Onyx Boox device with built-in page-turn buttons such as the Leaf 2 or page-turn buttons of the magnetic covers for the Nova Air C or Nova Air2, the page buttons now. have support for various third-party apps. You can now use the Kindle app or others to turn the pages with the controls, which allows users to not use the stock Neoreader app for everything.