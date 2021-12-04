Onyx Boox issues 3.2 update for previous generation hardware

The powerful visual V2 engine can display more specific styles of ebook formats. So you can see the original font, font size and margin settings, and get a better reading experience. With the new built-in BOOXDrop, you can easily transfer ebooks and notes back to PC and send files to BOOX. And it’s way faster. The split-screen used to be displayed horizontally, but now you can choose the vertical split to make the screen more suitable for your workflow. By exporting handwritten notes as vector PDFs, you can edit them on PC and NeoReader. No matter how large you magnify your hand-drawn strokes, they won’t lose a bit of pixel.

You should be able to fetch the new update in the settings menu. If it is not available yet, you can manually download and install it. You can visit the Onyx Downloads page and click on the hardware you own and download the latest 3.2 update. When the download is complete, you can plug your device into the your PC/MAC with the USB cable, copy the file over to the root directory, unplug it and hold down the power button on the Onyx, there will be an option that says something like “update” and you can click on that option, it will reboot, and install it.

Here is the full changelog

e system drop-down menu has been divided into Notification Center and Control Panel. Swiping up from the screen bottom will pop up E Ink Center. Add BooxDrop (two-way file transfer between BOOX and other devices such as PC). BooxDrop only supports Wi-Fi in the same local area network. (This replaces Transfer Books including WifiTransfer and Push.) Add the feature of “Automatic collapse when next to the screen edge” and “Automatic collapse when not in use for 5s” to Navigation Ball. Add Area Screenshot, which allows users to screenshot the selected area only instead of the whole screen. (Call out from Navigation Ball.) Add more options for system full-refresh frequencies (0–1–5–10–15–20–30. The default full refresh is 5. V3.1 was 6 by default.) Add multiple accounts management. (This is to solve the problem of notes sync issues under multiple accounts.) Improve handwriting speed of OneNote\Evernote\WPS. Optimize Feedback interface. Optimize the update process and interface. Adjust the settings of App Optimization.

Library and NeoReader

Add custom scan path settings to the Library and optimize the process of refreshing the Library; Adjust the data sharing method of a file’s copy. The data is identified by saving path. (Old version was identified by the file ID.） Support copying and cutting handwritten content between documents. Expand the formats that V2 engine supports: Epub\mobi\azw3\txt\word\jeb\html； Optimize the main menu of reading and adjust the levels of some main menus. Add reflow feature to text-based PDF documents that allow “long press to select text” or are recognized by OCR. Long-press-to-select-text supports to share to third-party apps in image formats. Up to 1000 characters can be shared. The look-up on the internet after long-pressing to select text supports open via third-party browser. TOC supports “expanding/collapsing all with one click” PDF bookmarks filter the headers and the footers. Fix the issue of inaccurate selection of long-press-to-select-text. The reading status bar can display chapter names (supported by V2 engine) The inserted text box can be switched between vertical and horizontal styles. Split-view in NeoReader supports Article\ Comic modes.

Notes and Synchronization