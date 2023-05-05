Onyx Boox launches the Poke 5 e-reader

The Onyx Boox Poke 5 e-reader is a dedicated e-reader that is available now. This device is geared towards reading ebooks, manga and other content suitable for a 6-inch screen. It comes with warm and cool lighting, making it ideal for reading day or night. Google Android 11 is the operating system bundled with Google Play Services and the Play Store. This makes it compatible with over a million free and paid apps; you can choose what ebook ecosystem suits you without Onyx pigeonholing you into one specific ebook vendor.

The Onyx Boox Poke 5 features an E INK Carta HD e-paper display. The resolution is 1448×1072, with 300 PPI. The screen is capacitive touch-enabled, so you can pinch, zoom and gesture. The colour scheme is black on the front and back of the device, and it has a flush screen and bezel design, protected by a layer of glass.

Underneath the hood are a Qualcomm Quad Core 2.0 GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This doesn’t sound like enough storage for power users; an SD card can house an additional 1 TB of content. There is Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting wireless headphones or earbuds to listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music with the stock player. There is a microphone for voice communication apps. A USB-C port is available for charging or transferring data. It is powered by a 1500 mAh battery, and the dimensions are 148x108x6.8 and weighs 160 g.

Google Android 11 and Google Play are available on the Poke 5. The stock Neoreader ebook app is ideal for sideloading in your collection of ebooks, whether they are located in the cloud or housed on your PC. The device supports pdf, djvu, azw, azw3, doc, doc, docx, epub , fb2, fbz, html, mobi, odt, prc, rtf, sxw, trc, txt, chm, and ppt.

The Onyx Boox Poke 5 retails for $179.99 and comes with a free magnetic sleep cover case; you can order it today from the Good e-Reader Store.



