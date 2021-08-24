Onyx Boox Nova Air e-reader is now available

Onyx has just introduced a brand new e-reader and note taking tablet, called the Nova Air. The major selling points is Android 10 and Google Play, so you can download millions of free and paid apps. It comes with a new pogo pin connector, which can be used for the Magnetic Case, which will put the device into sleep mode and wake it up, when the case is opened, this is an optional purchase. The Nova Air comes with a free sleeve case, exclusively from Good e-Reader.

The Nova Air features a 7.8 inch E INK Carta HD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 300 PPI. It has a front-lit display with white LED lights and a color tempature system with Amber LED lights. This lighting system can be combined, to provide soft warm light, when reading at night.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm Octa-Core Cortex A72 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You can connect up to the internet using WIFI and it supports wireless headphones or an external speaker for audiobooks, music, podcasts and more, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. If you don’t feel like using headphones, there is two stereo speakers, which has amazing sound. There is a USB-C port, which is useful for charging the e-reader to your PC or MAC, or even a wall charger. It is powered by a 2000 mAh battery, which should be good for a couple of weeks of regular use. The dimensions are 194×136.5×6.3 mm and weighs 235g.

The Nova Air is a digital note taking device and comes with a white stylus. It has 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity and the screen has palm rejection. The Onyx Boox Note taking app is one of the best in the business with plenty of advanced features, such as layers, colors, pen/pencil/highlighter types and plenty more! The screen is snappy and responsive, thanks to the myriad of fast refresh speeds that can be selected.

The color scheme of the device is silver, which makes it standout against the Nova 3 and Nova 3 Color. Android 10 is preinstalled and users have the option to enable Google Play in the settings menu, it normally takes around 30 minutes from when you enable the feature to when apps are available to be installed. You can download free apps, but also paid apps too. The stock e-reading app supports pdf, djvu, azw, azw3, doc, docm, docx, epub , fb2, fbz, html, mobi, odt, prc, rtf, sxw, trc, txt, chm, and ppt.

How is the Nova Air different than the Nova 3? It is 30g lighter, 1.4mm thinner, supports magnetic accessories and the device is made of toughened metal. The optional magnetic case is especially compelling, since it has manual page turn buttons. There is also two stereo speakers, whereas the Nova 3 only has one. The Nova Air will retail for $349 and comes with a free sleeve and is available from the Good e-Reader Store.

