Onyx Boox Poke 2 Color Now Available

Onyx Boox has just released the second batch of the Poke 2 color e-reader. There are limited supplies available, Good e-Reader currently has 20 units that can be purchased for $279.99 and comes with a free case.

The Poke 2 Color features a six inch E INK Carta HD Display with a resolution of 1072×1448 with 300 PPI. The color panel can display utilizes E INK Kalideo, which is a new generation of screens made using “electronic paper” technology allowing you to display up to 4096 colors. Thanks to the possibility to display a palette, this screen is convenient for reading educational literature and books with illustrations. The pixel density is 300 dpi in black-and-white mode and 100 dpi in color mode. Reading on this screen is as comfortable as reading from the page of a good paper book. The screen is sunken, so it doesn’t have a layer of glass on top of it. It also has a front-lit display, so you can read at night or during low light conditions.

Underneath the hood is an Octa-core 2.0 GHZ processor, 32GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM. It is powered by a 1,500 mAh battery. One of the only downsides of this device is the lack of a USB-C port, instead it is employing a USB-C port with OTG. What is OTG? It basically allows you to plugin accessories into the USB port and they will just work, with no drivers necessary. This includes keyboards, mice, foot pedals, USB expansion slots and the like. It also has WIFI 2.4 and 5HZ for blazeningly quick internet speed and also Bluetooth 4.1 for wireless accessories and a microphone for things like Discord chat or Skype Messaging.

This is the first color e-reader currently available that has Android 9 and full access to the Google Play Store, it is very compelling and worth checking out, provide you can buy one.