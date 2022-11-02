Onyx Boox redesigns Control Center with new update

Onyx Boox has just issued an update for most of the hardware they have released in the past year or two. The 3.3 firmware includes a redesigned control center with a more vibrant interface with new useful shortcuts. Try to take a screenshot, adjust the front lights or volumes, split the screen for multitasking, and more features beyond your imagination. The E INK Control Center has also been redesigned and is able to adjust the refresh and contrast settings not only for the system but also for the current app you are using. The app optimization settings are easier to access.

Here are some of the other major features found in the update. The supported Boox models that are compatible with the 3.3 firmware are;; Tab Ultra, Leaf 2, Nova Air 2, Max Lumi 2, Max Lumi 1, Note 5, Note Air 2 Plus, Note Air 2, Note Air, Nova Air C, Nova Air, Leaf, Poke 3, Poke 4 Lite and many others.

An Alternative Navigation Preference: Navigation Bar As a more familiar and intuitive navigation method for some of our users, the navigation bar contains 5 common operations on E Ink devices, plus several options for icon arrangement. Multiple System Fonts Each device is now preloaded with 5 system fonts for your selection. You can choose one that best suits your reading preference. RSS & OPDS Subscriptions in PushRead Besides the webpage bookmarking, the built-in PushRead app now supports RSS & OPDS subscriptions. You can receive updates instantly for your favorite articles, podcasts, and news feeds within one platform. Screenshot OCR Snap and recognize. Now you can directly run the OCR after taking a screenshot. The OCR quota is shared with NeoReader. Reading Data Syncing You can now sync your reading data across all your BOOX devices, including reading progress, bookmarks, highlights, underlines, annotations, and handwritten notes. The annotated contents can be viewed and shared on the send2boox website or the BOOX Assistant app. Visit External Links Enjoy website browsing during reading. NeoReader now supports visiting external links with NeoBrowser or other third-party apps. Optimized AI Recognition Interface The AI Recognition interface of the Notes app is getting more intuitive. You can preview and edit the recognized text of your handwritten notes in real-time, and copy or share them later. Innovative Tag System Keep your notes well organized. The new Tag function is merged into the Lasso tool for searching and management. After using the Lasso tool to select your content, you can tag it and quickly locate it in the Search tool. Insert Attachments or Links The Notes app now allows you to insert attachments, such as documents and audio, with no larger than 20MB, or insert links to another internal page of your notepad or an external webpage. All are integrated into the new Insert menu. Add Marks to Recordings Marks can now be added during or after recording to flag your significant moments, and then organize or locate them for easier navigation within the recording.