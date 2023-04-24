Onyx Boox releases new firmware update for older e-readers

Onyx Boox has just issued the 3.3.4 firmware update for older devices, such as the Lumi, Note 3, Note Air, Nova 3, Nova 3 Color, Nova Air, Leaf and Poke 3. Half of these products are digital note-taking tablets or e-notes, while some are pure e-readers designed to read books and other content. The big selling point of the new update is expanded functionality with cloud storage providers, text notes and work profiles.

These devices integrate with Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Baidu Cloud, NutStore, and other third-party cloud storage that supports the WebDAV protocol, such as NextCloud. Another cool feature is text notes, a new word processor for typing text. Comprehensive format settings such as font style, size, spacing, and more allow you to easily insert links, images, and attachments and even record meetings while taking text notes. Whether creating a work report, a meeting minute, or a reading note, it empowers you to write like a pro.

Onyx has also added work profiles to separate your work and personal life. Like an app cloner, it allows you to duplicate installed apps on your device and log in with different accounts in the same app. This feature lets you easily switch between your personal and work profiles, ensuring your data remains organized and secure.

The Leaf 2 has manual page-turn buttons, while the Nova Air C, and Nova Air 2 have cases with page-turn controls built right in. Onyx has added some new features for these can now be customized with more functions enabled for various third-party apps. For example, you can use them to enjoy an improved experience browsing your news feed by allowing the scrolling operation in NeoBrowser.

