Onyx Boox Releases OS3 for Max3, Note2, Nova2 and Poke2

Onyx Boox has just pushed out a firmware update that will upgrade the Boox OS to 3.0 for the Max 3, Note 2, Nova 2, Poke 2. You can update your device via OTA (Settings>Firmware Update) or download the package and install it manually. There are a slew of new features and enhancements. This is the largest update Onyx has ever released. It introduces layers for note taking, split screen, sideloaded dictionaries, Arabic system languages and more! The OS 3 update for the Note Pro and Nova Pro will be available soon, Onyx is beta testing them with a select group right now.

Here is the changelog for the entire OS3 update.

Max3/Note2/Nova2 NeoReader Optimize the look-up interface of Dictionary. Support to select and look up English phrases. Support zooming under PDF scrolling mode. Optimize PDF sharpening effect. Optimize the layout of highlights and annotations when they are exported to the third-party note-taking Apps. Change the upper right corner to quickly add bookmarks using the stylus (this area does not support turning pages using stylus any more). Optimize the main menu interfaces. Support third-party dictionary Apps. Turning pages manually is supported during TTS. (TTS remains its original progress). Optimize the function of selecting phrases and looking up the dictionary. Optimize the top and bottom margins of the Flow Documents to reduce the bottom margin. Optimize the smoothness of the strokes in exported PDF handwriting. Notes Add list mode. Add layers (template layer + 5 custom layers ). Add Pencil and marker ( The pencil color is only in black). Add copy and paste among different notepads (Go to Notes thumbnail view, select and copy to). Add switch to another notepad within a Notepad (Tap Notepad name and expand the list, then select the notepad you want to switch to). Optimize the stroke eraser. (The template is no longer covered. The erased content will no longer be displayed after the selection area of lasso tool is moved). Onyx Cloud Notes Sync supports background sync. Add Toolbar indicator to full-screen mode of the Notes. Add exit alert ( It is off by default. Go to Notes Settings to enable it. This is to avoid exiting the Notepad by accidental touch). Add color stroke display effect switch (original color shows non-black on BOOX). Fix an issue of occasionally freezing when embedding notes. System Add Gestures (Settings / More Settings / Gesture Manager). Split-Screen supports third-party Apps (Apps optimization and screencast are disabled under Split-Screen). Add grouping Apps ( this supports bulk management). The screensaver supports to rotate to horizontal orientation. Push pictures for Screensaver directly via push.boox.com. Add Clock Screensaver. Add PushRead (Send web articles to your BOOX to read). The Navigation Ball supports permanent buttons which offer quick access to different functions. Add Gallery, which supports picture editing. ( The picture is still opened by NeoReader by default. Please open images with Gallery if you need to edit them). Add keeping Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/Audio active during sleep mode. (This is off by default. Go to System Settings / Power Management to enable it). Remove network timeout settings. Add Arabic / Hebrew system languages. Optimize Dictionary style. Optimize Bluetooth reconnection after waking up BOOX. Optimize the speed of turning pages by tapping the Navigation Ball button in the browser. Fix the problem of abnormal Google Keep interface. Fix the problem of binding a mobile number after logging into ONYX account. Fix the problem of abnormal download of some books in Bookstore. Fix the problem of browser download crash. Fix the problem that the standby image is not switched occasionally during standby mode.

Poke2 NeoReader Optimize the look-up interface of Dictionary. Support to select and look up English phrases. Support zooming under PDF scrolling mode. Optimize PDF sharpening effect. Optimize the layout of highlights and annotations when they are exported to the third-party note-taking Apps. Optimize the main menu interfaces. Support third-party dictionary Apps. Turning pages manually is supported during TTS. (TTS remains its original progress). Optimize the function of selecting phrases and looking up the dictionary. Optimize the top and bottom margins of the Flow Documents to reduce the bottom margin. System Add Gestures (Settings / More Settings / Gesture Manager). Add grouping Apps ( this supports bulk management). The screensaver supports to rotate to horizontal orientation. Push pictures for Screensaver directly via push.boox.com. Add Clock Screensaver. Add PushRead (Send web articles to your BOOX to read). The Navigation Ball supports permanent buttons which offer quick access to different functions. Add Gallery, which supports picture editing. (The picture is still opened by NeoReader by default. Please open images with Gallery if you need to edit them). Add keeping Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/Audio active during sleep mode. (This is off by default. Go to System Settings / Power Management to enable it). Remove network timeout settings. Optimize Dictionary style. Add Arabic / Hebrew system languages. Optimize Bluetooth reconnection after waking up BOOX. Optimize the speed of turning pages by tapping the Navigation Ball button in the browser. Fix the problem of abnormal Google Keep interface. Fix the problem of binding a mobile number after logging into ONYX account. Fix the problem of the abnormal download of some books in Bookstore. Fix the problem of browser download crash. Fix the problem that the standby image is not switched occasionally during standby mode.

