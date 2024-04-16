Onyx Boox set to launch Note X3 Pro and Note X3 on April 23

Onyx Boox announced it will have two new E Ink tablet devices up for launch on April 23, ITHome reported. It is the Note X3 Youth Edition and the Note X3 Pro E Ink tablets that the company plans to launch next week. The company had earlier launched the Note X3 last fall. The Note X3 comes with a 10.3-inch E Ink display having 227 PPI resolution.

One of the unique features of the Note X3 is that it comes with a thinner light guide plate. The company said it is not thinner by 40 percent while the front light distribution too has improved by 12 percent. With the gap between the text and the screen thus reduced, the text is now closer to the eyes than before, something that makes one feel as if it’s text on a real paper that you are reading.

From the hardware point of view, the Note X3 comes with a 2.4GHz Qualcomm octa-core processor that works in tandem with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. There is also the option to add more storage via external memory cards. The e-note runs Android 12 right out of the box. Accompanying the e-note is a stylus for note taking which you can save and share as needed.

Now, with the company all set to launch the Note X3 Youth Edition and the Note X3 Pro variants, the Note X3 lineup is set to become more interesting than ever.