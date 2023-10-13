Onyx Boox Note X3 and Tab 10C Pro color E Ink tablet launched in China

BOOX Note X3 E-Note

Onyx Boox has announced the launch of its new Note X3 e-note device which comes with a 10.3-inch E Ink monochrome display having 227 PPI resolution. While there might be nothing new with the E Ink panel, the company though stated they managed to reduce the thickness of the light guide plate by 40 percent while the distribution of the front light has improved by 12 percent. The display is large enough to allow for comfortable reading of all content types, be it e-books, manga, PDF files, and such.

All of this ensures a more enriching reading experience as the text is now closer to the eyes than before. The gap between the text and the screen is markedly reduced which gives the impression as if the texts are right on the paper itself. The accompanying pen will let you take notes for which there are various effects such as a brush, ballpoint pen, fountain pen, pencil, marker and such are available.

So far as the software is concerned, the BOOX Note X3 runs Android 12. Plus, the OS has been tweaked to offer various convenient features such as the split-screen mode which aids in multi-tasking. Other features the Note X3 provides include AI reading assistance and AI handwriting recognition. You can take notes, save them or share them with ease.

In terms of hardware, the BOOX Note X3 features upgraded internals in the form of a new 2.4GHz Qualcomm octa-core processor which the company claims will offer a a 25 percent improvement in CPU performance. There is 4 GB of RAM onboard as is 64 GB of storage, with support for TF card expansion. The device sports a sleek and slim build that has a solid feel to it. It comes in two color options, a regular black along with a shade of green.

Included in the box is a cover that has a separate holder for the pen and provides nice all-round protection to the device. The cover gets attached to the device via magnetic action and seems well-built too.

BOOX Tab10C Pro Color E-Ink Tablet

Apart from the Note X3 e-note device, Boox also introduced the Tab10C Pro e-note device which comes across as the more advanced version of the BOOX Tab10C color e-ink tablet that the company had introduced earlier in May.

The Boox Tab 10C Pro features the latest Kaleido 3 E Ink display panel with a 10.3-inch size, offering a black-and-white pixel density of 300 PPI and a color pixel density of 150 PPI. Additionally, this product is equipped with an independent display chip for smoother application refresh rates.

In terms of configuration, this color e-ink tablet is powered by a 7nm 2.8GHz Qualcomm octa-core processor. The chip built as per the 7nm manufacturing process lets it achieve a respectable Antutu benchmark score of 580,000. It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. A sizeable 4600mAh battery keeps things moving. There is also a 16 MP scanning camera that the Tab10C Pro comes equipped with which supports OCR recognition. It also comes with the Pen2 stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, The pen does not require to be charged separately and is attached to the device via magnetic action.

Both the Boox Note X3 and the Tab10C Pro Color E-Ink Tablet are currently on pre-order via Jing Dong. The Boox Note X3 is priced at 2599 Yuan while the Tab10C Pro color E-Ink tablet is priced at 4699 Yuan.