iReader Light 3, Light 3 Turbo, and Ocean 3 Turbo e-reader launched in China

iReader Light 3, Light 3 Turbo e-reader

iReader has taken the wraps off of its latest e-reader offering, the iReader Light 3 and the Light 3 Turbo e-reader devices. Both the Turbo as well as the non-turbo models are similar in that they share the same basic looks as well as a similar internal build, to some extent at least. For instance, both come with a 6-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 212 PPI resolution. However, while the Light 3 comes powered by a dual-core processor, its Turbo counterpart features a quad-core processor under the hood. The 28-level front light system ensures a smooth reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting condition.

The rest of the specifications include 1 GB of memory and 32vGB of storage for the iReader Light 3 while the iReader Light 3 Turbo features a 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Accompanying the custom quad-core processor on the Light 3 Turbo is an independent display chip that supports AI dynamic refresh.

The Light 3 starts at 689 yuan while the Light 3 Turbo starts at 799 yuan.

iReader Ocean3 Turbo e-reader

iReader launched the Ocean3 e-reader in March this year, featuring a 7-inch 300-PPI display. The company has now followed that up with a more up-market version of the same in the form of the Ocean3 Turbo.

The Ocean3 Turbo comes with a 7-inch E-ink Carta 1200 panel having 300 PPI resolution. The company said the front panel process has been upgraded to make the tempered glass cover thinner without compromising on rigidity. This makes the display a lot more transparent and clear, thereby ensuring a more satisfying reading experience.

In any case, the E Ink Carta 1200 E Ink panel offers a 20 percent improvement in response speed compared to the previous generation, smoother page-turning, and a 15 percent increase in contrast, making the e-book’s contrast closer to that of printed books. It supports Regal image refresh technology, significantly reducing the full-screen refresh rate.

In addition, Ocean3 Turbo features a 28-level DC dimmable reading light, supports a 256-level grayscale display effect, and comes with physical page-turning keys. The device itself is super thin, being all of just 4mm in thickness. In terms of configuration, the Ocean3 Turbo is equipped with a quad-core e-ink custom processor that is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space. There is an 1800mAh battery onboard which is good enough to allow for reading endurance of 72 hours on a single charge.

The iReader starts at 1599 Yuan and is currently on sale via Jind Dong.