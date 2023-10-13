iReader Smart X3 e-note with brand new E Ink Carta 1300 Panel launched

iReader announced the launch of its new iReader Smart X3 e-reader, featuring the all-new Carta 1300 panel. The e-reader comes with a 10.65-inch display having a resolution of 2560 x 1920 pixels, which translates to a 300 PPI pixel density. According to the official statement, the Carta 1300 panel boasts a 27 percent improvement in response speed and a 20 percent increase in contrast.

In terms of specifications, the iReader Smart X3 is equipped with a quad-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage space. The device has a thickness of 5.6mm, weighs 365g, and supports the X-Pen3 electromagnetic pen.

The official announcement highlights the all-new upgraded reading light, meticulously tuned over three months with dozens of adjustments. The light temperature is set at 3900K, making the front light emitted during reading closer to natural daylight, providing a more warm and comfortable experience when reading with the light on.

On the system side, the new “dark mode” performs black-and-white inversion at the system level. Whether reading books, reviewing content, or writing and drawing, it will display in dark mode, making it more comfortable for the eyes in a dark environment. The AI dynamic high-refresh engine, along with an independent display chip, enhances the smoothness of the e-ink screen and reduces the ghosting effect when scrolling through pages.

The iReader Smart X3 e-reader is priced at 3399 yuan and can be ordered via Jing Dong.