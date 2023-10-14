E Ink and AIOI Systems to introduce new Kaleido 3-enabled e-note

E Ink announced it has entered into a collaboration with AIOI Systems Co., LTD., a group company of TOPPAN Holdings Inc., to develop a Smart Equipment Inspection System employing e-note devices featuring the advanced E Ink Kaleido 3 display tech. This innovative system aims to streamline processes that traditionally involve paper, such as distributing instruction leaflets, providing instructions, and presenting inspection formats.

The digital paper devices facilitate the input of inspection results, which are subsequently transmitted back to the main system. Smart Tags play a crucial role by recording and displaying the inspection outcomes stored in the built-in memory of digital paper, providing a convenient means to assess the condition of the inspected equipment. Furthermore, the server integration software, DCSS (Digital Paper Control Server Software), allows seamless linking in either the cloud or on-premises environments.

This Smart Equipment Inspections system leverages the unique features of the world’s first A4 color digital paper, equipped with a flexible backplane and battery-free, NFC-enabled Visible RFID Smart Tags. The 13.3-inch color digital paper device boasts an E Ink Kaleido 3 screen, capacitive touch, a Wacom EMR digitizer, and a battery-free pen. Thanks to its ultra-low power consumption, the device is designed for an impressive five-day battery life with Wi-Fi on and two weeks with Wi-Fi off.

All of these efforts are significant at a time when companies are increasingly focused on reducing carbon emissions and adopting sustainable practices, AIOI’s Smart Inspection System represents a step towards digital transformation (DX). By embracing digital workflows, this system enhances productivity, reduces paper waste, and contributes to the digitization of operations.

Linfiny Japan Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of E Ink specializing in digital paper development, is collaborating with AIOI to bring this innovative product to market, with a planned launch in April 2024. The system will be showcased at CEATEC 2023, held from October 17, 2023, at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, Japan, at E Ink’s booth in the Advanced Technology Area.

Since 2010, we have been partnering with E Ink, the leader in digital paper technology, to continue selling the world’s first Smart Tag digital paper to logistics and manufacturing companies in Japan and overseas,” said Yutaka Yoshino, President and CEO, AIOI Systems Co., LTD. “The announced Smart Equipment Inspection System, which links digital paper with Smart Tags, will be adopted by a leading Japanese general electronics manufacturer in April 2024, and is expected to play an important role in promoting DX in inspection operations for various control devices and equipment. By developing the Smart Equipment Inspection System for corporate customers, we hope to contribute to the promotion of on-site DX around the world going forward. We plan to further advance our collaborative relationship with E Ink in the future by developing various products equipped with digital paper technology.”

Naoki Sumita, President of E Ink Japan Inc., emphasized the significance of this collaboration in transforming on-site operations, particularly in industries where paper-based workflows persist. The aim is to deliver sustainable solutions through low-power, efficient technologies and contribute to building a more sustainable society.

E Ink has been conducting studies on the environmental impact of displays, comparing paper or LCD to e-paper displays. Findings reveal significant CO2 savings with the use of E Ink e-paper displays.

As an illustrative example, a financial institution with 125 branches adopting an e-note using E Ink’s technology can save 16.5 million A4-sized paper sheets annually, resulting in approximately 1,100 tons of CO2 reduction each year. Over the last seven years, the installation of 600 million three-inch electronic shelf labels (ESLs) worldwide, assuming price and information changes four times a day, translates to a 32,000 times reduction in CO2 emissions compared to single-use paper price tags.