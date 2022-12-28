Onyx Boox will soon announce the Tab X – 13.3 inch e-note

Onyx Boox is gearing up to officially announce the Tab X. This is a brand new 13.3-inch e-note that has the same phenomenal refresh system has the Tab Ultra. It will make freehand drawing, editing PDF files or using apps, very robust. The company has recently added an official Amazon listing for it, but it is placeholder for now, so it looks like they might make an announcement during CES in early January.

The Tab Ultra will replace the Max Lumi 2, which came out in late 2021. The Lumi 2 is getting harder to find, as most vendors are sold out.

What type of specs will the Tab X have? It will likely have 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of internal storage, in addition to a faster Snapdragon processor. I believe it will be using Carta 1250 or Carta 1200. I do not think it will have a color display, such as Kaleido 3 or Gallery. However, it looks like it will be shipping out with the Pen 2 Pro stylus, which is the best one they offer, it has a great eraser and grip.