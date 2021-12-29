Onyx has released a new update for the Nova 2, Poke 2 and Note 2

Onyx Boox has just released the 3.2 firmware update for older devices. This includes the Nova 2, Poke 2, Note 2 and Max 3. These devices gain a host of new features and bug fixes. The big selling points are added compatibility with third-party note-taking apps. And it offers more custom settings to help you use and view the apps more effortlessly. There is an entirely new design, with a new quick settings menu and a new settings panel and there is a new replacement for Transfer Books app and WIFI Transfer with a new app BOOXDrop, which can facilitate file transfer between PC and BOOX. The update is slowly being pushed out, and it should hit your device in a couple of days.
The 3.2 firmware update is the same software suite that shipped on the latest generation Max Lumi 2, Note 5 and Note Air 2. Onyx has also made the update backwards compatible with their previous generation devices, such as the Lumi, Note Air, Note 3 and Poke 3. With the latest update for even older devices, it now makes them tremendously relevant, since they gain a host of new enhancements. Onyx has released a dedicated landing page, which goes over everything and includes pictures. You can view the entire changelog HERE.
Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.