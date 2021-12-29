Onyx has released a new update for the Nova 2, Poke 2 and Note 2

Onyx Boox has just released the 3.2 firmware update for older devices. This includes the Nova 2, Poke 2, Note 2 and Max 3. These devices gain a host of new features and bug fixes. The big selling points are added compatibility with third-party note-taking apps. And it offers more custom settings to help you use and view the apps more effortlessly. There is an entirely new design, with a new quick settings menu and a new settings panel and there is a new replacement for Transfer Books app and WIFI Transfer with a new app BOOXDrop, which can facilitate file transfer between PC and BOOX. The update is slowly being pushed out, and it should hit your device in a couple of days.

The 3.2 firmware update is the same software suite that shipped on the latest generation Max Lumi 2, Note 5 and Note Air 2. Onyx has also made the update backwards compatible with their previous generation devices, such as the Lumi, Note Air, Note 3 and Poke 3. With the latest update for even older devices, it now makes them tremendously relevant, since they gain a host of new enhancements. Onyx has released a dedicated landing page, which goes over everything and includes pictures. You can view the entire changelog HERE.

