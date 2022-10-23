Onyx might release Leaf 2 and Nova Air 2 internationally

Onyx has been releasing a series of e-readers and tablets for the Chinese market for most of the year. The company just announced a handful of products just last week and are currently taking pre-orders in China for them all. Onyx Boox customer service recently replied to a user from Reditt about the launch and the representative stated that the Leaf 2 and Nova Air 2 would receive an international release, which means they will support many additional languages and Google Play.

The Onyx Boox Leaf 2 is a dedicated eBook reader with no note taking functionality. It features a 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 panel with a resolution of 1680 x 1264 resolution and 300 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. Users will be able to read at night via the front-lit display and color temperature system. What is most exciting is that it has physical page turn buttons, which means you do not have to rely on a case with them or additional products.

Underneath the hood is a 2.0Ghz Qualcomm processor. The e-Reader comes with 2 GB of RAM and and 64 GB of internal storage, making it among the highest in its category. Plus, there is the option to add up to another 512 GB of external storage as well, via the SD card. It has WIFI, Bluetooth 5.0, a G-Sensor, stereo speakers for listening to audiobooks or podcasts. USB-C will allow you to transfer data to the Leaf and charge it. The battery is 2,00 mAh, which should last a couple of weeks. The dimensions are 155.6 x 136.6 x 6mm and weighs 180g. It will retail for around $220.00 when it comes out. It is running Android 11.

I am not sure about the Nova Air 2 specs, since this e-Reader has not been announced for the Chinese market. There is no news at all about this model, so what it is and what it does is unknown. However, it will likely be an incremental improvement on the Nova Air 1. I believe they will likely keep most of the specs the same, except instead of Android 10, it will use Android 11. The screen will likely be upgraded from Carta HD to Carta 1200 for improved performance.

