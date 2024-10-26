Original Boox Palma Now Selling For An All-Time Low Price

There is a nice discount available on the Onyx Boox Palma. It is now selling for $249.99 at Amazon, which is the lowest it has ever been sold for. That’s 12 percent less than the $280 that it otherwise costs. The drop in price is understandable considering that Boox has just launched the next generation Palma 2 which comes with several advancements over its predecessor.

That includes a faster processor and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. Another huge advantage of the new Palma 2 is that it now comes pre-installed with the more recent Android 13. In comparison, the first-generation Palma featured Android 11 right out of the box.

That said, the original Palma can still hold its ground against its more modern successor. Both share a lot of similarities including the all-important 6.13-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display that offers a stunning 300 PPI resolution. Texts and images are clearly the sharpest that you can have. So, when it is about reading e-books, something that the Palma is wholly designed for, you are going to have the same feel with both versions.

The new Palma 2 has the same memory and storage configuration – 6 GB + 128 GB, with the latter further expandable via microSD cards. You will still have the option to download and install the apps of your choice on the Palma from the official Google Play Store. However, given the slower refresh rate of E Ink displays, you are more likely to keep yourself limited to reading apps than anything else, along with maybe some static games such as crossword puzzles, sudoku, and such.

Power comes from the same 3950mAh battery while there is also going to be the same 16 MP camera at the rear for both the first and second-gen Palma devices. The basic form factor remains the same too. While it lacks the ability to make calls and hence can’t be dubbed a smartphone, it is still as handy and portable as one and can therefore be carried easily in your pockets. You can continue with your reading anytime and anywhere you want.

So, if you don’t mind a slightly faster chipset, a fingerprint sensor, and a more recent Android version, the original Palma can still be a great choice for a portable e-reader device, more so when it is available at a discount.