Reading Data can now be shared from multiple Onyx Boox products

Onyx Boox has just released a new 3.3 firmware update for the Lumi 2, Note 5, Note Air 2, Note Air Plus and the Nova Air Color. Reading data, including progress, annotation, highlight, and handwritten notes, can be synced across devices via Onyx Cloud. If you have multiple Onyx products, this is huge news for people who want to have everything synced. If you have Boox devices in a school or work setting, this can be invaluable, so everyone has access to the latest data. Onyx has confirmed with Good e-Reader that this update will be pushed out to previous generation Boox products in the coming days.

Changelog:

Notes

1. Recording supports adding marks

2. Attachments, including documents, images, and audio, can be inserted into notepads. Each file

size is up to 20MB.

3. Support adding links to a page or an external website.

4. Optimize AI Recognition Interface and add real-time preview and edit options.

5. Add keyword and tag search

System/ App Optimization

1. Add RSS subscription to PushRead

2. Update App Optimization options. The optimization settings are subject to the current app’s

settings.

3. System fonts can be changed.