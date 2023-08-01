The Onyx Boox back-to-school sale is here

As the new school year approaches, BOOX has lifted the curtain on its highly anticipated 2023 Back-to-School Sale. The event showcases a spectrum of advanced learning devices aimed at revolutionizing students’ educational experiences. With an array of exclusive bundles available, BOOX aims to equip young learners with powerful tools to enhance their studies effectively. The Back-to-School Sale extravaganza is slated to span from July 28 to August 31, providing ample time for students to seize these unique opportunities.

At the heart of the sale lies the Note Air2 Plus, a 10.3-inch E Ink tablet revered for its unrivaled paper-like display and sleek, compact design. Designed to mirror the tactile sensation of writing on paper, this device facilitates seamless note-taking and effortless markup on digital textbooks. Additionally, students can use it to manage their daily tasks efficiently and access information swiftly. During this special promotion, the Note Air2 Plus comes bundled with a free premium stylus, the Pen2 Pro, ensuring students have all the tools they need for success.

The academic bonanza also features the Tab Ultra and Tab Ultra C that offer monochrome and color display respectively. Thanks to their compatibility with a magnetic keyboard, students can delve into their studies with remarkable ease. The seamless typing experience allows for efficient note-taking, while the split-screen function enables multitasking without distractions. Moreover, file transfers become a breeze, streamlining students’ workloads. For a limited time, buyers can enjoy a free magnetic keyboard with the Tab Ultra C or a generous $20 discount on the Tab Ultra.

Emphasizing versatility, all BOOX models extend extensive support for over 20 popular e-book and image formats, accommodating a wide range of learning materials. Powered by Android 11 OS, these devices grant users access to a plethora of educational apps from the Google Play Store, fostering a holistic learning environment. BOOX’s unwavering commitment to providing firmware updates for a minimum of 3 years ensures a consistently excellent user experience for all.

In conclusion, BOOX’s 2023 Back-to-School Sale presents a compelling opportunity for students to embrace cutting-edge technology and revolutionize their learning journeys. The carefully curated device bundles and feature-packed e-paper tablets promise to be invaluable companions throughout the academic year and beyond. Don’t miss the chance to embark on a new era of education with BOOX’s state-of-the-art offerings.