Why BOOX is a Outstanding and Powerful Note-Taker – Top 5 Reasons

E Ink technologies are known for their eye-friendly screens and ultra-long battery life. In the E Ink industry, BOOX has always been a powerful note-taker due to its all-around functions and customization options compared to competitors.

Here are the five main reasons why BOOX is the most powerful note-taker.

#1 – It’s Versatile Note-Taking Tools

With the built-in Notes app of BOOX, you can customize up to 5 brushes, such as a pen, brush pen, ballpoint pen, pencil, and marker. Moreover, it allows you to choose the shade from 16 colours, and you can customize the brush up to 25 degrees of line width. 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels help set the stroke’s line width by pressing lightly or hard with a stylus.

In addition, you can choose the stroke eraser to erase the entire stroke, making editing quick and easy. You can easily customize up to 5 layers, so you don’t have to interfere with content while editing your notes. With constant firmware updates, the Notes app offers even more powerful tools than ever. The best part is that you can use AI tools to transform handwritten notes into text without effort.

On top of that, with BOOX, you can insert recordings, images, attachments, and links to an external website or an internal page. Furthermore, the NeoReader has full in-book note-taking compatibilities that support almost every ebook format, such as EPUB, MOBI, PDF, DJVU, and more.

#2 – Alternative Input Methods

In addition to the on-screen keyboard, the built-in Onyx keyboard has handwriting and speech recognition. Therefore, by using a stylus or microphone, you can use them as an alternative input method. You can also connect an external Bluetooth keyboard to achieve a faster typing speed.

#3 – Get Access To Free Cloud Storage

BOOX is committed to providing every registered user 5GB of cloud storage. This helps you sync all notes and reading data to the cloud across your devices. Also, you can check the stored data on any device, such as a computer or smartphone, from anywhere.

#4 – Based on Open Android System

BOOX is based on the open Android OS, allowing you to install any third-party app for your workflow. For example, you can install note-taking platforms, productivity tools, input apps, and more that are specifically designed for your native language.

#5 – Provides Comprehensive Full-Size Lineup

BOOX supplies a full range of E Ink tablets from 6″ to 13.3″, which makes it one of the proudest manufacturers in the industry. It offers amazing note-taking capabilities for various models, from the basic 7.8″ Nova Series to the advanced 10.3″ Note Series. Further, its color E Ink models provide users with a colorful note-taking and illustrating experience. You can easily find the best suitable eNote device for yourself.

