Will you buy the new Onyx Boox Go 7 Color?

The Onyx Boox Go Color, a recent addition to the market, has swiftly gained popularity. It has already become the top-selling e-reader on Good e-Reader, with Onyx Boox receiving a significant number of orders from its online store. This surge in demand for e-readers that display colour content could be attributed to the entry of Rakuten Kobo with their Libra Colour and Kobo Clara Colour e-readers. Are you considering joining the trend and purchasing the new Onyx Boox Go?

The Onyx Boox Go Color offers a range of speed modes, enhancing the display of colour content. Whether you’re browsing through an image-heavy PDF document, exploring the web, or discovering new apps on Google Play, the e-reader’s responsiveness is sure to impress.

The Onyx Boox Go Color 7 has an E INK Kaleido 3 color e-paper screen and Carta 1200 for enhanced page turns and performance. The black and white resolution is 1680×1264 with 300 PPI, while the colour content resolution is 150. The device’s body is sleek black, and the screen is seamlessly integrated with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The lighting can be adjusted with warm and cool LED lights, customized using a software slider bar.

Underneath the hood are quad-core 2.4 GHz processors, 4GB of RAM and, 64GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot capable of an additional 1TB of storage. You can connect to the internet via WIFI, which supports 2 and 5 network bands. Bluetooth 5.0 will allow you to pair wireless headphones or earbuds to listen to music or audiobooks. However, it does have a speaker if you want to forgo headphones. It has a microphone, g-sensor, and USB-C; the Go is powered by a 2300 mAh battery. The dimensions are 156x137x6.4mm and weighs 195g.

The Onyx Boox Go 7 Color has Google Android 12 and all the core Google Play Services. You can log in to your Google account and download millions of free and paid apps from the Play Store. This is where you can download apps like Kindle, Overdrive Libby, and other favourite apps. If you want to sideload in your books, instead of relying on apps, there is a Neoreader e-reading app that supports pdf, djvu, azw, azw3, doc, doc, docx, epub, fb2, fbz, html, mobi, odt, prc, rtf, sxw, trc, txt, chm, and ppt. If you want to sideload your audiobooks, it only supports WAV and MP3, so I would rely on other apps like Audible.

The Onyx Boox Go 6 Color is retailing for $249 from the Good e-Reader Store and comes with a free case.

