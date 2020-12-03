First look at the Pocketbook Touch Lux 3 Limited Edition

Pocketbook has released the Touch Lux 3 Limited Edition. This device is in show white, it looks and feels like a very premium e-reader. It comes with a free two tone blue protective case, a special gift box and 3 year warranty. This device retails for $199, which is worth it.

The Pocketbook Touch Lux 3 Limited Edition features a six inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1448×1072 and 300 PPI. It has a front-lit display, so you can read at night. Underneath the hood is a Freescale IMX6 1GHZ Solo Lite processor, 512MB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. You can surf the internet and access cloud storage via WIFI and it is powered by a 1,500 mAh battery.

The Touch HD 3 supports the broadest range of formats on the market – 19 book and 4 graphic formats . The device is not only comfortable for reading, but also for listening to audiobooks or music while reading: it supports Bluetooth and 6 audio formats: M4A, M4B, OGG, OGG.ZIP, MP3, MP3.ZIP.

With HZO Protection technology (IPx7 standard), the e-reader is protected from the harmful effects of water. The device can withstand immersion into a fresh water by one meter for up to 30 minutes, which means you can read on the beach or take a bath with no worries about the safety of the device.

The retail packaging has very heavy duty cardstock, which is thicker than most e-readers on the market. The front of the box has a huge picture of the e-reader and a Red Dot award logo on the top right. On the back it lists the tech specs in 12 different languages. When you open up the box, the Lux 2 is encased in a static proof bag. Underneath that is the warranty, quick start guide, blue case and the USB cable.

The e-reader is glorious with its pure snow white color scheme on the front and the back. The page turn buttons on the bottom of the screen are raised and they blend into the overall design, so they aren’t extremely noticeable. You can click the buttons to turn the pages of an ebook, but you can also tap/gesture/swipe to turn pages too. The screen is sunken with the bezel, and there is no layer of glass. This ensures that you can read with overhead light or outdoors and there will be no glare on the screen. On the bottom is the Micro USB port and the power button. Overwall, the aren’t that many ports and the design is very clean. I am a huge fan of the all white color, not enough e-reader companies do it, most are black.



