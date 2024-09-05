Pocketbook has just announced another new product, and this one is for people who want a great e-notebook with e-reader functionality and not get locked into a specific ecosystem such as Amazon or Kobo. The PocketBook Color Note with 10.3-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 and Mobius technology is a great new device. The major selling points are the Color E Ink screen on Mobius and stylus, Powered by Android 12, Lots of tools for making notes in colour, sharing with Send-by-email, Support for 24 book formats, Audio and pre-installed Text-to-Speech. This device will retail for $599.99 and will ship out in October.

The PocketBook Color Note features a 10.3-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 and Mobius screen, which will display 4096 colours and, due to Mobius, be tremendously light. The black-and-white resolution is 1404 × 1872 and will have 227 PPI. The colour resolution is 468 × 624, with a paltry 76 PPI. The screen is WACOM, and the product ships with a stock pen, although there are plenty of premium ones on the market that you can employ.

PocketBook Color Note is one of the most eye-friendly devices because, besides the SMARTlight adaptive frontlight, which allows users to choose between warm and cool screen tones, the e-note also features the latest E Ink ComfortGaze technology. E Ink ComfortGaze front light guarantees unparalleled eye safety by reducing harmful blue light exposure by 60 percent, making reading with the front light three times less stressful on the eyes compared to LCD screens.

Underneath the hood is a Quad Core (1.5 GHz) processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a MicroSD can slot to increase the storage up to 1TB. Audio is done via the USB connector with a 3.5mm headphone jack, mono speaker, and microphone. However, if the USB sound or speaker is turning you off, there is Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless headphones or earbuds. It supports both WIFI bands and has USB-C to transfer documents and charge. A 4000 mAh battery and dimensions power is 173,5 × 246 × 6,4 mm and weighs 390 g.

Pocketbook traditionally runs Linux on all its devices, but this one runs Google Android 12 OS and comes bundled with the Google Play Store. This provides users with third-party apps, and since it is running a modern OS, it should support Audible, Kindle, Libby, and a myriad of newspaper, magazine, and manga apps.

PocketBook Color Note is an ideal partner for both work and study. The precise stylus allows users to take notes effortlessly, whether in a meeting, a lecture, or brainstorming ideas. Users can easily manage and enhance their notes with an array of tools at their disposal, including customizable pens, brushes, markers, pencils, calligraphic, erasers, and lasso tools. Additionally, it’s possible to insert text boxes, shape objects (such as lines, rectangles, ellipses, triangles, and stars), and images.

PocketBook Color Note boasts a Send-by-Email feature that simplifies users’ digital lives. Users can swiftly send their notes to one or multiple email addresses with just a few taps. Whether collaborating on a project, sharing insights from a meeting, or distributing study notes, this feature instantly ensures that information reaches the right people.

