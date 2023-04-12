Pocketbook Era e-reader wins Red Dot Award for Design

The PocketBook Era has just won the world-renowned Red Dot Award for its outstanding product design! This e-reader is their flagship model that underwent a total redesign, it has a sleek and ergonomic design that offers an unparalleled reading experience. The Red Dot Award is a prestigious international design prize that honours the best products from various industries since 1955. The award recognizes excellence in design, innovation, functionality, and quality.

“The design of PocketBook Era embodies the philosophy of modern minimalism, combining the elegant thinness of lines with phenomenal usability,” – says Alexander Morokko, Industrial Designer of PocketBook Era and other brand products. “The slim and classy e-reader’s black body contrasts perfectly with the screen and the exquisite silver or copper metal bezel. The perforated back surface provides maximum comfort for holding the device. The mechanical buttons on the side panel suit perfectly both right- and left-handed users, providing perfect reading comfort.”

Pocketbook has been making e-readers for 15 years and their new Era e-reader just might be the best one they have ever released. Most Pocketbooks tend to be slow and sluggish at times, but the Era is quick and snappy. This is due to the new e-paper display panel they are using, E INK Carta 1200. This increases page turn speed by 25% and overall performance by 35%. This, in conjunction with some series of hardware updates, make this a must-buy. You can read our comprehensive review, to learn all about the Era.

This was not the first time that Pocketbook has won this award, the Touch HD 3 and Touch Lux 4, were Red Dot winners in 2019. You can purchase the Pocketbook Era from the Good e-Reader Store for $199.

