How does the Remarkable Paper Pro perform outdoors?

The Remarkable Paper Pro writing slate is a new product that just came out. This is the first Remarkable with a colour e-paper screen running E INK Gallery 3. The device has a flush screen and bezel design and is protected by a layer of glass. How do Gallery 3 and the Remarkable handle writing outdoors in direct sunlight?

The Remarkable Paper Pro does an excellent job in direct sunlight. There is no glare from the sun on the screen; typically, glass screens reflect the light, but this device does not. When you first use it outdoors, at a high temperature, a notification on the screen tells users that an icon will appear on the top right. If this occurs, page turns, and writing will have some extra lag, as the device will underperform so that it can remain calm.

The colour screen performs better outside than indoors. It accents and accentuates the colours on the screen. The textured surface refracts the light and breaks it down before it hits the screen. This is most notable in comics and magazines in PDF or EPUB format. This is primarily due to the 20,000 different colours.

In the video below, you can see how well the Remarkable Paper Pro handles direct sunlight. During the tests, the front-lit display is turned on. We found that having the light on significantly affects image handling, colour saturation, and accuracy.



