New reMarkable Update Introduces New Home Screen Design

reMarkable has come up with a new software update which includes several new features and enhancements, the company revealed. For instance, the home screen has undergone a makeover which now comes with a cleaner look that resembles quite like a bookshelf. Much of that has to do with the new thumbnail design which makes it easy to quickly identify the file type. A nice thing here is that the same thumbnail design is also being introduced to the reMarkable desktop and mobile apps as well. This ensures consistency across all devices, something that translates to better efficiency and workflow across the devices.

There is also the new quick settings menu that is more accessible than before. It is placed at the bottom of the screen and offers shortcuts to features like creating a new file and folder. Plus, there is the search button as well, all of which is included under a single menu. There are also quick settings options that provide easy access to Wi-Fi and Screen Share simply by tapping the battery indicator. Lastly, there is the new reMarkable logo placed at the top that doubles as the home button as well.

A cool new feature and one that users have long been demanding is the ability to set two writing tools in the toolbar. You can select either of them with just a tap. Lastly, setting up a new remarkable device is going to be simpler than ever thanks to the latest software update. There are now fewer steps involved, and the instructions have also been simplified.

The update highlights reMarkable’s commitment to offering users a superior writing experience at all times. The update is being rolled out to all users though it could be sometime before it makes it to users in every part of the world.