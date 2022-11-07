Remarkable 2 is now available at Best Buy

The Remarkable line of writing slates has only been available to order on the Remarkable website, but it looks like the company is finally open to the idea of dealing with distributors to widen their reach and to get the product into the hands of consumers. The Remarkable 2 and some accessories are available to order on the US version of the Best Buy website. Expansion to other retailers is planned for 2023.

Remarkable has signed a deal with Powerplay Retail as its North American distributor. Powerplay has a proven track record of launching European brands in the North American retail market, operating as both a site representation firm with more than 100 longstanding retail relationships and a distributor capable of rapidly scaling retail programs for manufacturers.

“We’re excited to expand the availability of our next-generation reMarkable paper tablet to North American consumers,” said Magnus Wanberg, CEO of reMarkable. “Launching in major retailers in the US market will enable reMarkable to build on the momentum of our incredible direct-to-consumer e-commerce growth to date and let more people enjoy an exceptional digital writing experience and focused work through our products.”

